Princess Kate attends first public engagement since cancer diagnosis, netizens cheer: ‘The icon is here’

Kate Middleton sent fans and well wishers into a frenzy on Saturday with her first public engagement since being diagnosed with cancer. The Princess of Wales made a tentative return to public life during a military parade in central London to mark the official birthday of King Charles III. She however indicated in a rare health update that cancer treatment remained underway and that she was “not out of the woods” at the moment.

“The Princess of Wales’ statement will be especially meaningful to those who are fighting cancer and for their families. They will recognise the same struggle in her words and draw hope and inspiration from her strength. I'm delighted she will be in attendance for His Majesty's Birthday Parade and I know the whole country is behind her,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Prince William and Kate were seen riding in a carriage alongside their three children at the outset of the annual celebration on Saturday. The family later disembarked to watch proceedings from a viewing point. The 42-year-old princess had not been seen at a public engagement since a Christmas Day service last year. The appearance also comes nearly three months after the future queen revealed she was receiving chemotherapy treatment.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton makes first public appearance post cancer diagnosis at King Charles birthday parade | Watch “Princess, I had ovarian cancer diagnosed in 2015. I am very happy and blessed to say that I am cancer free. We are praying for you. You are an amazing woman and stronger than you even know,” shared one user on X.

“We've missed you so much, it's really wonderful that you're here again. Princess Catherine is Back!!” exulted another social media user.

“The icon is here,” said a third.

Kate's announcement came just weeks after it was disclosed that her father-in-law, King Charles III, had also been diagnosed with the condition. The British monarch was given the green light to resume public duties in April, after doctors said they were "very encouraged" by his progress.