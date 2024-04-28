Meghan Markle's trilogy ring is a demonstration of her ‘connection’ with Prince Harry and Prince Archie

Meghan Markle was recently spotted wearing a stunning collection of jewelry during her visit with Prince Harry to Florida for Duke of Sussex's Sentebale charity polo competition.

But the most striking piece of her collection that caught the attention of the royal experts was her diamond eternity ring. An eternity ring is often presented as gifts on significant anniversaries or to commemorate a child's birth.

The ring is believed to be a gift to her by Harry in 2019.

However, Meghan and Harry's youngest, Princess Lilibet of Sussex, did not feature in the Suits actress' "trilogy jewel". Lilibet was born on 4 June 2021.

A GB News report quoting a royal commentator said that the ring is a demonstration of her "connection" with Prince Harry and Prince Archie.

Australian jeweller Austen & Blake's Regional Sales Manager James Harris said Meghan's jewellery staples include a wedding band, trilogy engagement ring and eternity rings.

The eternity ring reportedly honours Meghan's family members. It features the birthstones of Meghan (a green peridot), Harry (a blue sapphire) and Prince Archie (a green emerald), Harris said.

At the event, Harris spoke candidly about Meghan's jewellery saying that her bijouterie showcases balance between traditional and modern.

"This stunning piece pays tribute to timeless jewellery designs whilst showcasing Meghan's ability to strike an effortless balance between traditional and modern elements in her style," he said.

Meghan accessorised her wrist with gold jewelry to counterbalance her vintage earrings, layered a modern yellow gold metal bangle with elegant chain bracelets.

"This interplay of different sizes and textures added a touch of sophistication to her look," Harry added.

Couple's eldest child, Archie, was born in the United Kingdom, however Lilibet was born at California's Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. When Archie was very young, Harry and Meghan opted to abdicate their royal obligations and flew to United States.

