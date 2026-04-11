Prithvi Shaw's Bangkok trip video goes viral amid IPL 2026; Has Delhi Capitals batter left tournament midway? FACT CHECK

Prithvi Shaw has once again made the headlines for wrong reasons after a video with his fiancée Akriti Agarwal went viral on social media amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The video, which shows Shaw and Agarwal enjoying their time in Bangkok, surfaced on Saturday just hours before Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In the video, Shaw was seen enjoying with Agarwal. The U19 World Cup-winning captain got engaged with actress and influencer Agarwal on March 8 in an intimate ceremony. The video went viral like wildfire with the fans on social media bashing the Delhi Capitals cricketer.

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It also raised questions whether Shaw left the Delhi Capitals camp midway into IPL 2026 for his vacation.

Did Prithvi Shaw leave IPL 2026 midway? For the unversed, Shaw didn't leave the Delhi Capitals camp midway and is committed to the team. However, it is unclear whether he has travelled with the squad to Chennai as Shaw wasn't named even in the Impact players' list. As far as the video is concerned, it dates back before the IPL 2026 started.

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If Shaw's Instagram account is checked, the Delhi Capitals cricketer had shared photos in the same outfit from their Bangkok trip on March 3. That means, the video that went viral was shot before the IPL 2026 started.

However, Shaw's return to Delhi Capitals playing XI looks doubtful in near future as the squad is stacked up with openers. KL Rahul and Sri Lankan Pathum Nissanka are currently opening the batting for the franchise. They have also got the likes of Abishek Porel and Sahil Parekh. Porel had opened the batting for Delhi Capitals last year.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in