Prithvi Shaw's Bangkok trip video goes viral amid IPL 2026; Has Delhi Capitals batter left tournament midway? FACT CHECK

Prithvi Shaw has once again made the headlines for wrong reasons after a video with his fiancée Akriti Agarwal went viral on social media amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The video, which shows Shaw and Agarwal enjoying their time in Bangkok, surfaced on Saturday just hours before Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
In the video, Shaw was seen enjoying with Agarwal. The U19 World Cup-winning captain got engaged with actress and influencer Agarwal on March 8 in an intimate ceremony. The video went viral like wildfire with the fans on social media bashing the Delhi Capitals cricketer.
It also raised questions whether Shaw left the Delhi Capitals camp midway into IPL 2026 for his vacation.
For the unversed, Shaw didn't leave the Delhi Capitals camp midway and is committed to the team. However, it is unclear whether he has travelled with the squad to Chennai as Shaw wasn't named even in the Impact players' list. As far as the video is concerned, it dates back before the IPL 2026 started.
If Shaw's Instagram account is checked, the Delhi Capitals cricketer had shared photos in the same outfit from their Bangkok trip on March 3. That means, the video that went viral was shot before the IPL 2026 started.
However, Shaw's return to Delhi Capitals playing XI looks doubtful in near future as the squad is stacked up with openers. KL Rahul and Sri Lankan Pathum Nissanka are currently opening the batting for the franchise. They have also got the likes of Abishek Porel and Sahil Parekh. Porel had opened the batting for Delhi Capitals last year.