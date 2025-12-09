‘Private moment turned into cheap sensationalism’: Hardik Pandya calls out paparazzi over gf Mahieka Sharma's photos

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has criticised the paparazzi culture after a video of his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, surfaced online, describing it as intrusive and disrespectful. The cricketer took to Instagram to express disappointment over photographers “crossing a line” while capturing her outside a Bandra restaurant.

‘A private moment turned into cheap sensationalism’ In a strongly worded note, Hardik acknowledged that public attention comes with his profession, but requested that his dignity not be compromised for the sake of sensational visuals.

“Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase when paps decided to capture her from an angle that no woman deserves to be photographed from,” he wrote. “A private moment was turned into cheap sensationalism.”

He further appealed to media photographers to exercise sensitivity while covering celebrities.

“This isn’t about headlines or who clicked what — it’s about basic respect. Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries,” he added, while reiterating that he has always cooperated with the media on the field and off it.

View full Image Hardik Pandya has slammed the paparazzi

Hardik and Mahieka’s relationship Hardik recently confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma, a model and yoga trainer, after months of speculation. The couple made their relationship public around the cricketer’s 32nd birthday, sharing glimpses from a private beach holiday and festive celebrations.

Mahieka, 24, has built a career in fashion and modelling, while fans have already begun embracing the duo as one of cricket’s newest celebrity couples. She recently dismissed engagement rumours sparked by a ring spotted in her photos, joking that she simply enjoys “wearing nice jewellery every day.”

Before confirming his relationship with Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya was briefly linked to UK-based singer Jasmin Walia. She was spotted cheering for the cricketer during matches and was even photographed on the Mumbai Indians team bus after an IPL game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the two eventually appeared to drift apart and later unfollowed each other on social media.