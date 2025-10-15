Priya Sachdev cites Gita in birthday post for Sunjay Kapur amidst legal battle with Karisma's kids: ‘I know you are...’

Priya Sachdev Kapur shared a heartfelt birthday post for her late husband and industrialist, Sunjay Kapur, on Wednesday, October 15, citing a verse from the Bhagavad Gita. The post, which featured a look-back video of Sunjay's life, came amid the ongoing legal battle with his two children from his ex-wife, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor.

Advertisement

Sunjay, 53, former Chairman of auto components major Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), passed away on 12 June 2025 while playing polo at the Guards Polo Club, Windsor Great Park, in the village of Virginia Water in Surrey.

At the time of his sudden death, the club said Kapur passed away after “becoming unwell” while playing in a match at its Smith’s Lawn. Some reports had referred to a bee sting that may have triggered an anaphylactic shock, causing a heart attack.

Also Read | Sunjay Kapur's sister comes down harsh on Priya Sachdev amid estate feud

Here's what Priya Sachdev said in the post: “Whatever action a great man performs, others follow. Whatever path he walks, the world pursues. He who lives with purpose and love never perishes, For the divine dwells in all who serve with devotion,” Priya Sachdev wrote, citing Bhagavad Gita verses 3.21, 9.31, 9.29.

Advertisement

She said that Sunjay lived by these words and led with kindness and courage.

“You lived these words without ever needing to speak them. You led with kindness, not command. You built with courage, not pride. You gave without expecting, because giving was your nature,” Priya said.

She also wrote: “I watched you move through storms with grace, carry burdens with calm, and turn every challenge into purpose.”

Priya said that Sunjay never spoke of faith; he “lived it”. “You believed in doing, not declaring.”

Addressing the post to her late husband, Priya said she feels his presence beside her. “Even now, your presence feels like quiet strength beside me. In the laughter of our son. In the walls you built with vision. In the stillness of evenings where I feel your peace.”

Advertisement

She said that for her, Sunjay Kapur's greatest act was the way he loved – “selflessly and completely”. “They say a great man’s actions guide the world, but for me, your greatest act was how you loved, selflessly and completely.”

“Some souls don’t depart; they expand. You are everywhere, yet still right here. My Sunjay, I know you are watching over me,” she said, concluding the post with “Happy Birthday, J”

Watch the look-back video for Sunjay Kapur here:

Advertisement

About the legal battle with Karishma's kids: Karishma Kapoor's kids, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, have challenged his purported will and sought shares in his assets, reportedly worth ₹30,000 crore. The children have alleged that the will presented before the court is forged and fabricated.