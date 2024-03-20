Actor Priyanka Chopra offered prayers at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir alongside husband Nick Jonas on Wednesday. The couple was accompanied by their two year old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. It is their first visit to the Ram temple after its grand consecration ceremony in January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visuals shared online show the family arriving in Ayodhya amid a tight security cover before making their way to the newly inaugurated temple. Priyanka, who was dressed in a yellow sari while Nick wore a kurta set. The duo were photographed carrying Malti while they paid obeisance at the shrine.

The Ayodhya Ram temple was inaugurated in January this year during a grand event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The guest list had also included a host of cinema personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, and Rishab Shetty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chopra had arrived in Mumbai earlier this month with her daughter for numerous work commitments. She recently launched a grand Bulgari store in Mumbai and was also spotted attending Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration. Meanwhile Nick Jonas touched down in Mumbai on Monday — his second visit to India this year. The Jonas Brothers had previously performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!