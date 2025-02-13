Priyanka Chopra’s old video schooling Ranveer Allahbadia alias BeerBiceps goes viral, netizens react | Watch

  • Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Amid the ongoing row, an old video of Priyanka Chopra schooling BeerBiceps has now resurfaced on social media

Updated13 Feb 2025, 08:49 PM IST
Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: BeerBiceps, Ranveer Allahbadia is facing intense backlash, and legal trouble over his ‘watch your parents have sex’ question in Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show.

Amid the ongoing row, an old video of Priyanka Chopra's response to Ranveer Allahbadia's question on The Ranveer Show, has now resurfaced on social media.

Priyanka Chopra's response to Ranveer Allahbadia

In 2022, Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared on The Ranveer Show, hosted by YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps. Although their discussion touched on various topics such as self-confidence, entrepreneurship, and success, a specific clip from the episode has recently gone viral.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy News LIVE: Raghu Ram reaches Cyber Cell office

Ranveer Allahbadia had asked Priyanka Chopra if she still attended family functions despite her massive fame. A confused Priyanka asked for clarification, to which he suggested that she might have outgrown such gatherings due to her stardom.

Priyanka quickly dismissed what Ranveer tried to intend, replying, “So? You’re saying I’m not going to dance at my brother’s baraat?” When Ranveer hesitated and said “maybe,” Priyanka firmly corrected him, “Maybe nahi bhai! Of course I will. My cousins, my brothers… Family is everything to me. My fame is just a byproduct of my job, it doesn’t define me. Fame isn’t my job. I’m not famous for a living; I work for a living, and fame comes with it.”

Netizens support Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was widely praised at the time for highlighting the importance of family over fame. With the old video now resurfacing, netizens have been praising the Bollywood actress even more.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia row: Who are the India’s Got Latent judges facing backlash?

“ Idk why common sense isn’t common,” commented one user.

“ There were red flags all the way and it culminated finally !!!” added another user, taking a subtle dig at the ongoing case about Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comments in India's Got Latent.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia controversy fallout: Nishikant Dubey-led panel seeks action

The controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent shows no signs of fading, with Samay Raina revealing that he has deleted all episodes of the show. Meanwhile, several prominent celebrities, including Manoj Bajpayee and AR Rahman, have weighed in with their opinions on the matter.

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 08:49 PM IST
