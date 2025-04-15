Priyanka Chopra reunites with Baywatch co-star Zac Efron for new project; shares post | All you need to know

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has signed a new Hollywood comedy project with Amazon MGM Studios. She’ll be reuniting with Zac Efron, her co-star from the 2017 action-comedy Baywatch, for the upcoming film.

While the title is still under wraps, the movie promises to be a laugh-out-loud entertainer, boasting a star-studded cast and a seasoned production team behind the scenes, according to reports.

As per a report by Hollywood Reporter, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Michael Peña have officially joined the cast of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios comedy, adding even more star power to a film that already includes Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, and Billy Eichner.

Chopra's Instagram post:

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

The project is being directed by Nicholas Stoller, who also penned the script. Stoller is reuniting with the studio following his recent film You’re Cordially Invited, which starred Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, according to the report.

Previously titled Judgment Day, the film centers on a dramatic yet comedic premise: a young ex-convict, played by Zac Efron, takes an unscripted TV courtroom hostage after believing that the judge—portrayed by Will Ferrell—ruined his life with a past ruling. While the story promises a mix of chaos and comedy, the specific roles of Chopra Jonas and Peña are still being kept under wraps, adding an air of mystery to this already intriguing project.

The film promises to be a laugh-out-loud entertainer.