Priyanka Chopra reunites with Baywatch co-star Zac Efron for new project; shares post | All you need to know

Previously titled Judgment Day, the film centers on a dramatic yet comedic premise: a young ex-convict, played by Zac Efron, takes an unscripted TV courtroom hostage after believing that the judge—portrayed by Will Ferrell—ruined his life with a past ruling. While the story promises a mix of chaos and comedy, the specific roles of Chopra Jonas and Peña are still being kept under wraps, adding an air of mystery to this already intriguing project.