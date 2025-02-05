Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra to marry actor Neelam Upadhyaya. All you need to know about the actress

The Chopras are in celebration mode! Siddharth Chopra, brother of actor Priyanka Chopra, is set to marry actress Neelam Upadhyaya. Priyanka has been posting sneak peeks of the pre-wedding events on Instagram, which are taking place in Mumbai. Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya got engaged in August 2024, after their roka ceremony in April 2024.

Siddharth, a chef, is engaged to Neelam, who has connections to Priyanka through her acting career in Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Priyanka's Instagram photos show her excitement for the preparations, which include clicking pictures at the mehendi function and spending time with her daughter Malti Marie and her in-laws, Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Madhu Chopra’s Instagram story

Advertisement

Who is Siddharth Chopra? Siddharth Chopra was born on July 12, 1989. He trained as a chef and studied hotel administration in Switzerland before switching to filmmaking and attending the London Film Academy. Currently, he collaborates with Priyanka at Purple Pebble Pictures, the production company behind movies like Sarvann, Paani, The Sky Is Pink and Ventilator.

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Neelam Upadhyaya, born on October 5, 1993, in Mumbai, is an Indian actress known for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema. According to Wikipedia, she has one brother and one sister.

Advertisement

Sneak peek from Haldi celebrations (Source: Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram )

Advertisement

Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra wedding

Advertisement

Neelam gained recognition after her portfolio for MTV's Style Check caught the attention of leading filmmakers, leading to her acting roles. She made her acting debut in 2012 with the Telugu film Mr. 7, which, despite mixed reviews, did not perform well at the box office. Neelam's next venture was Action 3D (2013), the first-ever 3D Telugu film. She also appeared in two Tamil films, Unnodu Oru Naal (2013) and the supernatural thriller Om Shanthi Om (2015), where she starred opposite actor Srikanth.

Advertisement

Big news for Priyanka Chopra: Mahesh Babu film and Oscar nomination Priyanka Chopra will be seen with Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's unofficially titled ‘SSB29’.

Rajamouli is the film's director, and Vijayendra Prasad is its writer. The cast's other specifics are still unknown.

In addition, her produced film Anuja recently made it to the Oscars 2025 nomination list in the ‘Live Action Short’ category.