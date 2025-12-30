Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra gets engaged to long-time girlfriend Aviva Baig: Who is she?

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's son, Raihan Vadra, is now engaged to his long-time girlfriend, according to an NDTV report.

Raihan reportedly dated Aviva Baig for seven years before proposing to her. According to NDTV, she said yes, and the couple exchanged rings. The news portal also said that Raihan and Aviva's engagement was approved by both families.

Aviva and her family are based in Delhi, the news portal reported, citing sources. The two families are close, it added.

According to Siasat.com, the couple will have a more elaborate engagement ceremony at Ranthambore in Rajasthan on Wednesday, December 31. The couple’s wedding is reportedly planned for the coming months.

Who is Aviva Baig? Aviva Baig, 25, is a Delhi-based photographer “whose art captures the versatility of life,” her website, avivabaig.com, said.

“Her works reflect the confluence between the simplicity and the complexity of everyday living. She has a keen eye that lends her images the perspective of a quiet observer,” according to her website.

Over the past five years, Aviva has exhibited her work at Raihan's art collective ‘You Cannot Miss This’.

She also called herself a producer in her Instagram bio.

Aviva is also the co-founder of Atelier 11, a photographic studio and production company which works with agencies, brands and clients from all over India.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Aviva completed her bachelor's degree in journalism and communication from OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.

Her schooling was from Delhi's elite school, Modern School on Barakhamba Road. She studied humanities in Class 12.

Who is Raihan Vadra? Raihan Rajiv Vadra is the 25-year-old son of Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra. Born on 29 August 2000, Raihan is inclined towards art and photography, away from his family's political legacy.

According to an NDTV report, Raihan was encouraged by his mother, Priyanka, to pursue his childhood passion for photography. He reportedly shared his love for photography with his late grandfather, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

On his website, raihanrvadra.com, he described himself as a visual Artist and curator, whose works encompass themes ranging from wildlife and street to commercial photography.

In 2021, Raihan had his first solo exhibition titled ‘Dark Perception’. His other exhibitions include “The India Story” in Kolkata and ‘Anumana’ in 2022.

According to Raihan's website, he has also co-founded a fully independent art collective, ‘You Cannot Miss This,’ which consists of multimedia works by a collective of independent artists.

He also shares his work on his social media handles.

Raihan received his initial education at The Doon School in Dehradun. His higher education is in politics from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), London.