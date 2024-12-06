Samay Raina's popular YouTube show, India's Got Latent, has gained immense acclaim within India. The praises for his show went one notch higher when organisers in Pakistan came up with a similar show named ‘Talent Got Pakistan,’ and got roasted by a participant for not having any prize like Samay Raina's show does. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video of the moment has now gone viral on social media.

'India ki economy dekh…' The viral video shows a participant mentioning the prize money for his performance. However, the judges of 'Talent Got Pakistan' can be heard telling him, "We have not mentioned anything about prize…did we? We did not."

At this point, the participant quickly came back with a savage response: “Samay ko copy kar rahe ho toh prize money bhi copy kar lete na!", which loosely translates to “If you are copying Samay Raina, should have copied the idea of prize money too." The judge replied back saying "India ki economy dekh,' meaning look at India's economy.

‘Samay’s show is also a copy…' The video was posted on X by a user who goes under the name of JohnyBravo 183. While several netizens claimed that Samay Raina's show is also essentially a copy of the US media show ‘Kill Tony,’ the user said Samay Raina's show has a different USP.

" The main USP of Latent is the point system through which prize money is decided....Kill Tony like shows have existed for years," stated the user.

Meanwhile, several other users took the opportunity to take a dig at the organisers of 'Talent Got Pakistan'. “They don’t get respect, not even from their own people," commented one user.

“Naam bhi Pakistaniyo wala rakha hai....Talent got Pakistan," commented another user.

More about Samay Raina's show Samay Raina's popular YouTube show India's Got Latent recently wowed netizens through a Swiggy campaign that went viral. Swiggy's latest ad, shared on its Instagram handle, cleverly promotes its Bolt service, known for delivering meals and beverages in just 10 minutes.