Professor wants to end Columbia University affiliation over Gaza protests, 'I can no longer...'
Arrests continue on US campuses as police dismantle protest camps against Israel's war in Gaza, including at UCLA where officers clashed with protesters.
A professor at the John Hopkins University, Dipali Mukhopadhyay, on Thursday wrote to the President of Columbia University requesting to revoke her affiliation with the Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies over the treatment of students protesting against ongoing violence in Gaza.