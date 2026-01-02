‘Profound loss to finance fraternity’: Netizens express shock over Siddhartha Bhaiya's death due to cardiac arrest

Veteran fund manager and founder of Aequitas Investment, Siddhartha Bhaiya, passed away at the age of 47 years due to a sudden cardiac arrest, while he was on a family vacation in New Zealand. Since the update about Bhaiya's death, social media users have poured in their respects, highlighting the loss for the Indian financial sector.

Siddhartha Bhaiya passed away on 31 December 2025, and the company disclosed his death to the investors and people on 2 January 2026.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of our Managing Director, Mr Siddhartha Bhaiya, on 31 December 2025, following a sudden cardiac arrest while on a family vacation in New Zealand,” according to the official announcement.

Netizens pay respects People on the social media platforms emerged to pay their tribute and respect to the veteran fund manager, who was known as somewhat of a ‘maverick’ of the Indian financial markets.

Mint reported earlier how Siddhartha Bhaiya was one of the very few people who called out a correction when the markets were at their record high in 2024.

“A profound loss to the finance fraternity. A leader who inspired trust, clarity, and conviction. Your legacy will continue to guide many. Rest in peace, Siddhartha Bhaiya,” said a social media account named ZenFlow Finance in their post on X.

Bhaiya's bold cash calls prompted him to hold nearly 90% cash amid the raging US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, while most were heavily invested in the market.

“Sadly its true.. Heartbroken. The passing of #SiddharthaBhaiya feels like losing a guru the markets rarely produce. A thinker of rare clarity, integrity, and long-term wisdom who shaped not just portfolios, but minds. Om Shanti,” said a social media user named The Investors Club of India.

There were also platform X users like Kabir Shah, Pranav Purankar, and Aryan Yadav, among many others, who lauded Siddhartha Bhaiya's achievements while paying their respects to the veteran investor.

“Rest in peace my friend Siddhartha Bhaiya the MD of @AequitasL, great soul great soul, such a great man gone too soon, see you on the other side brother,” said a user named Kabir Shah in his post on X on Friday.

Pranav Purankar highlighted how Bhaiya's intellectual honesty, and deep commitment to value investing made a mark on the Indian stock markets.

“The investment world loses a brilliant mind today Siddhartha Bhaiya the ‘Multibagger King’. His intellectual honesty, and deep commitment to value investing have left an indelible mark on the Indian markets. His insights will be missed, but his teachings remain,” said Purankar in his post on X.

A user named Pracheeti Maheshwari said how Bhaiya reportedly was an extremely health-conscious person who frequently urged the younger generation to focus on their health.

“Siddhartha @sidd1307 was extremely health-conscious. Many times during his audio sessions on Clubhouse / Twitter he asked the younger generation to focus on health,” said Maheshwari in her post.

“Gone too soon,” said Aryan Yadav, paying respects to the veteran investor.

Who was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Siddhartha Bhaiya, the Founder, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Aequitas Investment Consultancy Pvt. Ltd was a market veteran with more than two decades of experience working in portfolio management.

Bhaiya started his career as a Fund Manager at Nippon India Mutual Fund in 2005, and later in 2012, Bhaiya founded Aequitas Investment to cater to Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) individuals and family offices.