Sohaib Chaudhry and Sana Amjad have reappeared after being missing for at least 21 days. The popular Pakistani YouTubers sparked speculation and concern among their followers.

The duo is known for their content related to India and Pakistan. They claimed they were abducted and tortured by members of a political group who pressured them to stop their activities.

Also Read | Pakistani designer Deepak Perwani gets slammed for praising India

In a video released after his return, Sohaib Chaudhry says private gunmen entered his house and kidnapped him.

“I’m openly challenging them: Sohaib Chaudhry was not afraid. He is not; he will never be. If someone is harming Pakistan. I’ll speak against him while staying within the boundaries of the law,” he says in the video.

“I don’t know if I can upload another video. But, if I can, I’ll strip Pakistan’s enemies naked. I’ll not spare those who attacked me. I’ll show you evidence of what they did,” he added.

Sana Amjad also shared her traumatic experience, stating that her family was targeted in an attempt to silence her. She alleged that her mother was tortured due to the content on her YouTube channel.

Sana Amjad often praised India and promoted peaceful relations between the two countries. Sana insisted that, despite the threats, she would continue making videos.

“In 1947, two countries got their independence. One of them progressed while the other did not. Why could that country not progress? Who’ll take that country ahead? All of us have to take that responsibility,” she says in her video.

“I still don’t know the effect of this video. I don’t know if I will be able to upload another video. But, Sana Amjad will not bow down,” she adds.

What media reports claimed Multiple media reports claimed earlier that Pakistani YouTubers, Sana Amzad and Shoaib Chaudhary, had been executed by the Pakistan government for exposing them and praising India’s progress over Pakistan. They did not post any content on their channel for two weeks.