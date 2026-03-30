Proposal goes wrong as man drops ring during IPL match; internet calls him a ‘true fan of Rohit Sharma’

A man’s romantic proposal turned into a faux pas moment during an Indian Premier League match, resulting in yet another viral video. The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash took place on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium, and the incident occurred on the same day. It was captured by Kolkata Knight Riders’ official Instagram handle.
In the now-viral video, a man wearing a Mumbai Indians jersey, holding a ring box, bends down to propose to his girlfriend, who is dressed in a Kolkata Knight Riders jersey. However, the ring slips out of the box as he loses his balance. What was meant to be a smooth proposal turns frantic, with several fans joining in the search for the ring. Many people gather around the couple to help, and eventually, the ring is found.
With the ring securely back in his hand, the man steadies himself and once again drops to one knee to resume his proposal- this time, everything goes smoothly.
The woman happily accepts, embracing him tightly as the crowd erupts in cheers.
The video swiftly went viral, evoking both heartwarming and hilarious reactions from social media users.
One user commented, “Bro is a true fan of Rohit Sharma—he even dropped the ring.”
Another wrote, “Kaam karne jata hu, kaand ho jata hai.”
A third user quipped, “MI won twice in a single day.”
Another, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Mumbai Knight Riders.”
Meanwhile, Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma slammed quickfire fifties to hand Mumbai Indians a comfortable six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. This marked Mumbai Indians’ first opening-round victory in 13 seasons.
Chasing 221, Rickelton (81 off 43 balls) and Rohit (78 off 38 balls) shared a brisk 148-run opening stand off just 71 balls, setting the platform for victory. Mumbai Indians reached 224 for four in 19.1 overs, registering a record chase at their home ground.
While Rickelton struck four boundaries and eight sixes, Rohit’s knock was studded with six fours and as many sixes. Earlier, captain Ajinkya Rahane scored a fine half-century, while debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi lit up the stadium with a 29-ball 51 to help Kolkata Knight Riders post 220 for four.