‘Protein condom’ by Gaurav Taneja leaves internet in disbelief: ‘Beastlife performance in all departments’

In a move that has left social media both amused and baffled, Indian fitness brand Beast Life dropped a surprise on Sunday by unveiling what it described as the “world’s first protein condom.” Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like - and the internet hasn’t stopped chuckling since.

Founded by content creator and fitness enthusiast Gaurav Taneja, Beast Life is typically known for its line of supplements. However, this latest “product” announcement took things in a rather unexpected, and humorous direction.

The brand shared the reveal on Instagram with the cheeky caption, “We’re coming to upgrade your night performance,” instantly grabbing attention and prompting a flood of reactions. It didn’t take long for the comments section to fill up with jokes, puns and disbelief, as users tried to make sense of the unusual claim.

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Here's how social media users reacted One user quipped, “Beastlife performance in all departments,” while another asked, “Is this whey isolate or just regular?” Someone else wondered, “What next-level thing can a brand do?” The humour kept building, with remarks such as “first in my bloodline to witness protein Condom,” and “My comment was right, remember "proteindom"?” doing the rounds. One comment perhaps captured the mood best, calling it “An innovative solution to a non-existent problem.”

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As the post continued to gain traction, many began speculating that the announcement might not be entirely serious, but rather a build-up to April Fool’s Day. Several users echoed this sentiment, writing, “April fool banane ka build up kiya jaa rha hai,” and “April fool ki full planning,” while others added, “Calm down, guys, it’s #aprilfools day incoming.” “Upcoming April Fool prank.” and “Seems like an April Fool prank.”

So far, Beast Life has not clarified whether the “protein condom” is an actual product or simply a marketing stunt. Either way, it has undeniably succeeded in getting people talking.

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Interestingly, this isn’t the first time condoms have made headlines for unconventional innovation. A few years ago, German brand Billy Boy collaborated with Innocean Berlin to introduce Camdom, a “digital condom” app aimed at preventing unauthorised recordings during intimate moments.

For now, all eyes remain on the Indian brand. Whether it turns out to be a genuine innovation or just peak April Fool’s mischief, one thing is certain—the internet is thoroughly entertained.

All about Gaurav Taneja Launched in 2024, Beast Life was co-founded by Gaurav Taneja - better known as his YouTube alter ego Flying Beast - along with Raj Vikram Gupta. An IIT Kharagpur graduate in civil engineering, Taneja went on to build a diverse career as a pilot, content creator, and now a leading name in India’s fitness industry, amassing over 9.2 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel.