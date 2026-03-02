‘Proud’ Indian passport holder calls Dubai home: Social media reacts, ‘As if you are allowed to get UAE citizenship…’

Psephologist Yashwant Deshmukh shared an emotional message on Twitter (now X) about the present condition in the Middle East. he is stuck in Delhi due to cancelled flights and closed airspace. His wife and daughter are currently in Dubai. News of missiles and drones in the UAE is creating concern in India.

Advertisement

According to him, his family is safe, calm and confident despite the crisis situation around them. Emergency services in Dubai are working normally. Shops are fully stocked, and communication systems are functioning without disruption.

His daughter even submitted her school assignment before the deadline. She spent her Sunday evening baking cinnamon rolls. She has assured him on the phone that everything is fine and that he should not worry.

According to Deshmukh, he is concerned as any father would be. But, he says he has complete trust in the UAE's ‘system’ to protect its residents during a crisis. He expresses gratitude towards the country, calling it home for millions of Indians.

“The promise of safety and security that rulers and government mark as their signature of governance is always unshakable and non-negotiable,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“Home is where the heart is. We are proud residents of UAE and a proud Indian passport holder at the same time, and that's an unshakable bond which won't break regardless of how the time and crisis test it,” he added.

The founder-director of C-Voter says he is proud to hold an Indian passport. At the same time, he is equally proud to live in the UAE.

Advertisement

Also Read | Air India extends Middle East flight suspension today; Europe operations hit too

“And yes, I am eagerly waiting for the airspace to open. Not to get them out of Dubai, but to fly back home and be with my family. Rest assured, the passport will always remain the one with the Ashoka emblem, and the home will remain UAE. Safe, sound and secure,” he concluded.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Social media reaction Social media reactions have been mixed. While some are happy that the family is safe, others have alleged ‘double standards.’

“Passport will always same not because you love your country but because UAE will not give citizenship to you or your family….. so pretentious,” wrote one user.

Advertisement

“Why did right-wingers move to Dubai, leaving their Matr Bhumi?” asked another user.

Another user wrote, “Everyone is leaving India. What is the shame in saying so that you have already left for good? Why to attach drama? Everyone is leaving, even people in govt have their kids settled abroad.”

“As if you are allowed to acquire UAE citizenship, what option do you have other than ‘the passport will always remain the one with the Ashoka emblem’?” asked another user.

“What is this double standard, bhai sahab? Either your home is India or Dubai. Don't play games. You just want to keep your Indian options open in case any worst thing happens..... Soon you will fly back to India with all your family,” came from another.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “What you say makes a lot of sense. Stay safe and happy. There has to be a valid reason why you and many of our own brothers chose Dubai.”

Another user wrote, “Must say I am amazed. I didn't expect a 'nationalist' like you to be based in Dubai. Wonder why!”