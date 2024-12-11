As celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant ‘Bungalow’ won the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award, proud Indians flooded his post with congratulatory messages.

Sharing the news, the MasterChef fame Vikas Khanna posted a picture on Instagram saying, “260 days of Bungalow and today we received the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award.”

While he has previously received the Michelin Star 8 times, Khanna said, “today felt different”.

“I felt that it was for some higher purpose, it was like a tribute, it was like a promise to my land and to my people. To my sister,” he added.

What is the Michelin Bib Gourmand? The Michelin Bib Gourmand Award recognizes restaurants offering high-quality food at affordable prices. Unlike Michelin stars, which highlight luxury dining, the Bib Gourmand focuses on value, rewarding eateries that provide excellent multi-course meals at modest rates.

Named after Bibendum, the Michelin Man mascot, this award spotlights hidden gems like bistros, cafes, and street food vendors. It guides diners to exceptional yet budget-friendly dining experiences, making it a coveted honor for casual dining establishments worldwide.

Check out Vikas Khanna's post here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens flooded Vikas Khanna's post with congratulatory messages and shared that they are proud of his achievement.

A user said, “Wow Congratulations this is amazing,” while another added, “Many congratulations. So pleased.”

“Soooo proud of you Chef,” a user said. “You bring us so much pride,” another added.

“Huge congratulations! Of course, we knew this was coming,” a user said.

“Wow congratulations!!! So well deserved!!!!” a user added.

“This journey is different,” said another user.