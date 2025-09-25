PSU bank employee suffers from high BP, fatty liver due to harsh work conditions, ‘I might reach a breaking point’

A Reddit user has shared his painful story after 15 years in a government bank. According to the user, the job, once seen as safe and prestigious, has taken away his mental peace.

The job has given him health problems like high BP, thyroid issues and fatty liver. He mentioned long hours, sudden relocations and endless sales targets. There is also pressure to sell unwanted insurance to the public.

“A PSU bank job comes with stability, a decent house, a car, a steady salary, and a certain respect in society. But what it doesn't give me anymore… is peace,” the Reddit post says.

He mentions that he is expected to “be available almost every day from 10 AM to 10 PM”.

“I know many jobs are demanding. But this one also asks me to sell useless insurance products to the public, work on Sundays to meet targets, obey the unreasonable whims of bosses, and never raise my voice — not even on social platforms. It's like signing away your dignity,” the post goes on.

“I no longer feel like I can do justice to myself. I’m scared that one day — like many of my fellow bankers — I might also reach a breaking point. I don’t want that,” the post says.

The Reddit user then admits that he has stopped reporting to work.

“Yes, this means my salary will stop. My financial struggles may begin. But I hope — with all my heart — that I’ll get my life back,” ends the post.

Reddit users comment Soon, the post became quite popular on Reddit. Fellow users started commenting.

“I got the same high BP and fatty liver working in IT and the stress is enormous layoff fear with all the pending EMIs. I sometimes wish I had a job security like yours and get posted to remote areas. See the other side’s grass is always greener,” remarked one of them.

“Assuming you joined before 2010 in bank. Bro, you are getting old pension . Why do you want to leave the old pension system. If you are in the new pension system, it’s understandable. But, old pension is golden duck,” reacted another user.

The OP replied, “I am in NPS, so my bad luck. But, I understand your concern. Life is more precious than salary, I think. So, pension or no pension, I have to save myself at any cost.”

One user wondered, “Can't you cut back on your Job or Quite Quit in your bank Job? Genuinely asking.”