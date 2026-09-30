PSU employee pays ₹10,000 rent for 2BHK in Assam, ₹20,000 on protein-rich food, internet goes crazy: ‘Aao Mumbai’

Living costs for individuals may differ by location, lifestyle, and personal preferences. One such example is an employee of Indian Oil who shared her monthly expenditure online, including her rent, food, fitness, travel and more. Posted in Dibrugarh, she said that she spends around ₹45,000 on a monthly basis.

Indian Oil employee's expense Instagram user Angita claimed that she is an Operations Officer with Indian Oil. Based in Dibrugarh, Assam, she shared that she has been tracking her expenses since she had her "reality check."

Rent For her, the biggest expense is her meals. She opts for "healthy, high protein" food, which costs her around ₹20,000. She added that she pays around ₹10,000 for a 2BHK apartment with a balcony, offering panoramic view. She claimed that the company doesn't provide accommodation to her and hence, she had to rent her own place.

Food and more She added that she prioritises health by opting for food such as nuts, protein powders, fruits and other items. She said that she also spends around ₹3,000 to pamper herself in the salon every month.

Travel For travel, the user said that she frequently takes long weekend trips which cost her around ₹10,000 a month. She hinted that she also saves an amount for her travel-related expenses, which isn't a part of her day-to-day living costs.

Considering all non-negotiable and leisure-related expenses, her total expense stood at ₹45,000, according to the woman.

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"I was trying to track my spendings in a month, now I regret of the awareness. There is more to it the commute, stays during inspections, mobile bills, medical bills and many more which get reimbursed when claimed. But the time for claiming those is also not available in this busy schedule. Now since I get the reality check definitely keeping track of all claims and budgeting for a month (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

Internet reacts Her monthly budget has sparked a debate in the comment section. A user expressed disbelief in the comments and wrote, "20k in food seriously." "Perks of living in tier 2 city, 2bhk in 10k rent (sic)," added another.

One more commented, "10k for rent in Dibrugarh is very high."

Someone else said, "Aao kabhi Mumbai.... psu ki salaries jitni flat rent hain yahan pe (The flat rent is the same as the salaries of a PSU employee in Mumbai).