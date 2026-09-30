PSU employee pays ₹10,000 rent for 2BHK in Assam, ₹20,000 on protein-rich food, internet goes crazy: ‘Aao Mumbai’

Living costs for individuals may differ by location, lifestyle, and personal preferences. One such example is an employee of Indian Oil who shared her monthly expenditure online, including her rent, food, fitness, travel and more. Posted in Dibrugarh, she said that she spends around ₹45,000 on a monthly basis.

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Indian Oil employee's expense Instagram user Angita claimed that she is an Operations Officer with Indian Oil. Based in Dibrugarh, Assam, she shared that she has been tracking her expenses since she had her "reality check."

Rent For her, the biggest expense is her meals. She opts for "healthy, high protein" food, which costs her around ₹20,000. She added that she pays around ₹10,000 for a 2BHK apartment with a balcony, offering panoramic view. She claimed that the company doesn't provide accommodation to her and hence, she had to rent her own place.

Food and more She added that she prioritises health by opting for food such as nuts, protein powders, fruits and other items. She said that she also spends around ₹3,000 to pamper herself in the salon every month.

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Travel For travel, the user said that she frequently takes long weekend trips which cost her around ₹10,000 a month. She hinted that she also saves an amount for her travel-related expenses, which isn't a part of her day-to-day living costs.

Considering all non-negotiable and leisure-related expenses, her total expense stood at ₹45,000, according to the woman.

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"I was trying to track my spendings in a month, now I regret of the awareness. There is more to it the commute, stays during inspections, mobile bills, medical bills and many more which get reimbursed when claimed. But the time for claiming those is also not available in this busy schedule. Now since I get the reality check definitely keeping track of all claims and budgeting for a month (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

Internet reacts Her monthly budget has sparked a debate in the comment section. A user expressed disbelief in the comments and wrote, "20k in food seriously." "Perks of living in tier 2 city, 2bhk in 10k rent (sic)," added another.

One more commented, "10k for rent in Dibrugarh is very high."

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Someone else said, "Aao kabhi Mumbai.... psu ki salaries jitni flat rent hain yahan pe (The flat rent is the same as the salaries of a PSU employee in Mumbai).

Disclaimer: This article is based on social media generated content and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home PSU employee pays ₹10,000 rent for 2BHK in Assam, ₹20,000 on protein-rich food, internet goes crazy: ‘Aao Mumbai’