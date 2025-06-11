Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma lose ‘everything’ in financial fraud, get cheated by friend: ‘We have to start from zero’

Beloved TV couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are reeling after falling victim to a financial scam. The pair have revealed that they were cheated by someone they trusted and lost all their savings.

The couple, who often post cheerful updates, decided to open up after fans grew concerned over her Eid post.

On Eid 2025, Puja shared how her close friend, who once enjoyed biryani at their home, ate simple dal-chawal with them as their finances crashed. She highlights how real friends stick around in tough times. The actress asked for prayers and wished happiness for everyone.

“These past 2-3 months have been extremely difficult for us, and we have no idea what will happen next. We have been a victim of financial fraud, and we lost a huge amount," the actress said.

Now unsure of what’s next, Puja and Kunal are picking up the pieces. According to them, the experience has shaken them, but they’re still standing.

"We have to start from zero, but we won't give up. We don't want to give up. All we want is your support and prayers. We have complete trust in God," Puja said.

According to Kunal, people need to know about the scam.

"We belong to an industry where our livelihood depends entirely on your love and support. If you don’t watch our work, it holds no value. You are like family to us, and that’s why you deserve to know that we were cheated," Kunal added.

Puja shared that the scammer was someone they trusted for three years like family, which made it worse.

“We don’t want to cry anymore. We made this video to share our grief with you because sharing your sadness decreases it. We want your support, not financially, but, if you watch it…” Kunal seemed at a loss for words in the video.

Kunal revealed they hadn’t even told their families yet. But, now that the video was out, they’d know about it.

“It’s a long battle (to recover the money), but we’ll fight it together,” Kunal said while looking at Puja.

Social media reacts Social media users showered love and prayers on the star couple.

“Whenever it feels like everything is over, that’s when it’s actually a sign of a new beginning. God is great,” wrote one user.

“What you two went through would’ve broken most, but look at you. Still standing, still together. That kind of love is rare. Don’t let the noise dim your bond. Your comeback is going to be even louder than the fall. Rooting for you, big time,” commented another.

One user suggested, “Please share your full story openly. Everyone is with you. Start daily vlogging as well.”

