Punch the monkey is ‘energetic as usual’: Japan zoo shares health update on the Internet's favourite baby macaque

Punch, whose full name is Punch-kun, is “energetic as usual” and is now interacting with other young Japanese macaques without his stuffed toy, said the zoo home of the viral baby monkey after public concern about the Internet-famous primate's health.

In a statement posted on February 26 on X, the Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Garden in Japan addressed several questions from visitors who have flocked to see Punch.

The visitors were concerned about his left arm, which they said “looked injured”. However, the zoo assured them that Punch was fine and said, “We received concerned comments about his left arm, like 'Is he injured?' but just to be sure, we had the vet check him out, and there's no abnormality.”

“He played with the other young monkeys without using his stuffed toy. He's spending his time energetically as usual,” they added.

In a previous statement, the zoo noted that a lot of visitors were coming to see baby monkey, Punch, noting that many have asked about the health of Punch and his fellow macaques.

Some guests observed noticeable hair loss among several macaques in the troop.

However, the veterinarians at the zoo confirmed that the monkeys' food intake and weight are appropriate and that "no clear sickness is evident."

The staff, according to the statement, said the hair loss may be primarily caused by excessive grooming, a behaviour that increases during colder months when macaques huddle together for warmth. Three staff members have been working since June 2025 to test ways to address the issue, the zoo said.

According to the statement, the zoo continues to reference both domestic and international case studies to improve conditions.

Addressing the criticism of the "monkey mountain" habitat, the zoo said, "animal welfare is the top priority."

'Prioritising Punch's safe acceptance' The zoo said that Punch uses back rooms, not visible to visitors, as a retreat. They noted that there are four back rooms in the zoo which remain open at all times.

"Many of the trees provided for environmental enrichment have become excellent play tools, especially for the young monkeys, including Punch," the zoo said. “We are always seeking the best ways to improve the environment.”

However, acknowledging that the zoo must balance environmental changes with Punch's social development, it said that the baby macaque is still integrating into the troop, and "making a radical change" to the habitat could disrupt group dynamics or lead to further bullying.

For now, the zoo said they are prioritising Punch's safe acceptance into the group while continuing to evaluate improvements.

What is Punch the Monkey’s story? Born in July 2025, Panchi-kun or Punch in English, is a Japanese macaque who was abandoned by his mother at birth at the Ichikawa City Zoo.

Since Japanese baby macaques typically cling to their mothers to build muscle strength and for a sense of security, Punch was given an orange, bug-eyed orangutan.

Why did Punch's mother abandon him? Zookeeper Kosuke Shikano thinks Punch's mother abandoned him because of the extreme heat in July when she gave birth.