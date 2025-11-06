‘Punched for being from North East’: Bengaluru man shares shocking experience in viral Reddit post

A Reddit post describing an alleged incident of assault and racial discrimination in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout has gone viral, sparking outrage and discussions on the treatment of people from the North East in Indian cities.

Advertisement

The user, who said he recently moved to the city in August, alleged that he was punched in public by two men after identifying himself as being from the North East. The post, titled “Got assaulted for being Northeastern/an outsider in HSR”, was shared on Reddit on Wednesday.

Also Read | Anunay Sood’s last Instagram post from Las Vegas goes viral after his death

According to the account, the incident occurred in HSR Layout Sector 1, near a roundabout in front of a café named Shelby & Co. The Reddit user said he was returning home from campus when he noticed two men on a white scooter without helmets staring at him repeatedly.

“They were going around the roundabout, staring at me, and then stopped right next to me,” the user wrote. “The one driving the scooty asked, ‘Where are you from?’ I asked why he wanted to know. Then he asked, ‘Are you from the North?’ I said no. When I told him I was from the North East, he said, ‘Oh, that China area,’ and then he punched me in broad daylight in public before driving away laughing.”

Advertisement

The post further alleged that while the victim reported the incident to the police, the response was “dismissive.”

“I contacted the cops but I think they didn’t take me too seriously… to them this maybe just felt like a small case — two guys stopping and throwing a random punch,” the Reddit user said.

He added that the attack left them shaken not because of physical harm, but because it was racially motivated.

“This punch felt more backed by thoughts of ‘You are not welcome here’, ‘You are different’, and ‘You are inferior’. It left a horrible taste in my mouth,” the user wrote.

The man, who said he i new to Bengaluru, expressed disappointment at what they described as a “bitter experience” in a city they had hoped would be welcoming.

Advertisement

Police yet to respond As of now, Bengaluru Police have not issued a public statement regarding the incident.

The post has drawn hundreds of reactions on Reddit, with users condemning the assault and urging authorities to take action. Several users also shared similar experiences of facing prejudice or insensitive comments related to their ethnicity and appearance.

A user wrote, “This is horrible ! Please file a police case and also tweet tagging Police commissioner and tag your state political leadership and bangalore mirror Such incident are illegal should not be tolerated ! You reporting this case will help someone else tomorrow.”

Another user wrote, “Firstly so sorry for this and please stay strong. Your own safety is solely in your own hands. I bought a full fledged retractable baton stick just for these kind of MFs.”

Advertisement

“Stay strong. This needs to be called out and strongly dealt with,” the third user wrote.

Recurring concerns This is not the first time incidents of alleged discrimination against people from India’s North Eastern states have been reported in metropolitan cities. Activists and student groups have repeatedly called for stronger enforcement of anti-racism laws and better sensitisation among law enforcement agencies.

For now, the alleged victim says they are hoping for accountability and a formal response from police.