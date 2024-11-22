Pune man impersonates as Diljit Dosanjh, plays prank on people; netizens say: ‘FefdaJit Dedhsanjh’

  • In his journey on the FC Road in Pune, three to four people impersonating his bodyguards could be seen. Simarjeet Singh even got his clicked selfies with people on the streets.

Livemint
Updated22 Nov 2024, 11:17 PM IST
Man posing as Diljit Dosanjh at Pune's FC Road clicks a selfie with a fan.
Man posing as Diljit Dosanjh at Pune’s FC Road clicks a selfie with a fan. (Instagram/@iamsimarjeetsiingh)

Punjabi superstar singer Diljit Dosanjh is adding feathers to his stardom with his Dil-luminati tour all across India. His next concert is slated in Maharashtra's Pune on 24 November from 7 pm onwards.

With hype and curiosity for his concert in Pune, a hilarious video of a man impersonating the singer and pulling off pranks on people has gone viral on social media.

The video has been shared by an Instagram user named Simarjeet Singh. He featured in the video donning a checked jacket, red turban and goggles. To add more curiosity, he also wore a mask to cover his face and just walked on the streets.

In his journey on the FC Road in Pune, three to four people impersonating his bodyguards could be seen. Singh even got his clicked selfies with people on the streets.

Singh captioned the video and wrote, “I hope @diljitdosanjh bhaji’s legal team doesn’t sue us for impersonating him! We love you bhaji’ and this is all out of love. we are celebrating your presence in our city and welcoming you with open arms! Rab rakha #punekars welcome you”

Here's the Instagram video:

With the video uploaded on social media, it has garnered over 277k likes and several people commented on it.

Here are a few comments:

One wrote, "Aree aree…"

Another wrote, "FefdaJit Dedhsanjh"

A third wrote, "Are Diljit mere sath workout karta tha."

"No one is interested, Diljit is over rated ... Zero craze among maharashtrian and in Maharashtra," a fourth commented.

"Oyyy hoyyy punjabi agaye oyyy," a fifth user said.

Diljit Dosanjh concert in Mumbai date:

The singer and actor made the announcement on his social media post. Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour's Mumbai show will be held on December 19.

The tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show will go live on November 22. Dosanjh shared the news in his post and wrote, “We heard you! Mumbai show announced”.

The venue of Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show is yet to be revealed by the concert organisers. The concert will be held on December 19 from 7 pm to 10 pm.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 11:17 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPune man impersonates as Diljit Dosanjh, plays prank on people; netizens say: ‘FefdaJit Dedhsanjh’

