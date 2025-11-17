Pune news: Donkeys pull Thar in unusual protest; netizens demand answers from Anand Mahindra | Viral video

A man in Pune’s Junnar, frustrated by constant issues in his new Mahindra Thar, staged an unusual protest. He made donkeys pull the SUV to the dealer’s showroom.

Advertisement

A viral video shows two donkeys dragging the car while people play drums and others push it along. The owner, Ganesh Sangde, stated that the Thar had problems from the outset. The car had water leakage and a loud engine.

Despite repeated complaints, the dealer failed to address the issues. Sangde then covered the SUV with large posters, criticising the dealer in Marathi. He took it to Sahyadri Motors in Wakad and demanded proper action.

“Anand Mahindra has an opinion on almost everything. I am sure he will have something to say on this. At least to his team and the buyer,” wrote one of them.

Another wrote, “Well deserved, Mahindra! I have personally experienced how you treat your customers.”

Advertisement

“Anand Mahindra sir should take strict action against the showroom and service managers. Their egos can't be bigger than Mahindra's reputation. Customer can be irrational, but managing them is what service is,” posted another.

One user alleged, “Mahindra is bad in service. I have been struggling for a month.”

“For private cars, Mahindra should be the last option,” wrote another.

Another wrote, “I wonder what Anand Mahindra has to say. Thar has a loyal fan base.”

“Brand-new Thar, old-school service. When they ignored his complaint, he showed them the hard way—towed it back with two donkeys. That’s what happens when companies take customers for granted,” came from another.

“Nothing new. It’s always a donkey driving a Thar,” came a sarcastic comment on Thar users.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “Mahindra cars been having a lot of issues since last few months while their team is silent from social media.”

“Bro really said ‘if Mahindra won’t pull their weight, my donkeys will.’ Customer service just met its match,” came from another.

Recent complaint against Mahindra A Mahindra owner in Noida claimed in July that he had faced a troubling experience at a service centre. His post appeared on a popular XUV700 owners page.

The owner, Suraj Chaudhary, first received a ₹26,000 bill although several services on the list were never done. He stood near his vehicle the whole time, so he knew exactly what work was carried out. He confronted the staff with proof, and the bill dropped to ₹21,000.

Advertisement