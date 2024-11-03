Diwali celebrations in Pune took a tragic turn when a speeding car hit a 35-year-old man while he was placing firecrackers. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras.

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man lost his life after a speeding car hit him while bursting crackers in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

The deceased has been identified as Soham Patel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video, a man can be seen going out on the road to burst firecrackers. However, celebrations turned sour as moments later a speeding car rammed into him.

According to the Pune Pulse report, the incident took place in Pimpri-Chinchwad on October 30.

The victim was severely wounded in the incident. He was rushed to the hospital, however, he succumbed to injuries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ravet police have registered a case against the accused driver who is absconding even after 48 hours of the incident, said reports.

Social media users have strongly reacted to the incident.

A user commented, "Unfortunately serves them right for putting vehicles in danger." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user wrote, “Road is for cars, It was his fault doing that on road."

Meanwhile, around 35 fire incidents were reported in Pune on Lakshmi puja day, according to PTI.

Most of the fire incidents were reported between 7 pm on November 1 and 7 am on November 2, Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The fire brigade recorded 35 incidents between Friday night and Saturday morning. Our vehicles are ready to deal with any eventuality. Fire tenders, fire engines, foam engines, rescue vans and other vehicles have been deployed round the clock," PTI quoted an official from the fire brigade as saying.

The fire incidents were reported from Shivane, Laxmi Road, Tilak Road, Vadgaon Budruk, Chandannagar, Aundh, Kalyaninagar, Padmavati, Hadapsar, Bibwewadi and Kondhwa, among other localities.