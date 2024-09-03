Pune traffic news: Diversions announced for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Symbiosis University today

Pune traffic news: The Pune District Collector has announced road diversions today, September 3, in view of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Symbiosis University in the city, Jagran reported.
According to the report, traffic diversions will be enforced between 12 noon and 4 pm on September 3 as President Murmu makes her way to the University in the Lavale area.
According to a notice from the District Collector's office, all light, heavy, and extra-heavy vehicles will be redirected between 12 noon and 4 pm today.
It added that only police, revenue department, fire brigade, ambulances, and other essential service vehicles will be exempt from the reroute.
The notice asked residents to use the alternative routes to minimise vehicle congestion and ensure smooth traffic.
President Murmu on September 2 embarked on a three-day visit to Maharashtra, newswire PTI reported.
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan received Murmu after she landed in Kolhapur. She began her trip by offering prayers at the Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur. “President Murmu visited the Mahalaxmi temple and sought blessings of the goddess,” district officials said.
The President is scheduled to attend various programs during her trip, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.
(With inputs from PTI)
