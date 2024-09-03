Pune traffic news: Diversions announced for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Symbiosis University today

Pune traffic news: Vehicular diversions will be enforced in Pune today between 12 noon to 4 pm, due to President Murmu's visit to Symbiosis University. Essential service vehicles are exempt.

Livemint
Updated3 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Pune traffic news: Today, on September 3, the President is scheduled to address the 21st convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Pune. (PTI)

Pune traffic news: The Pune District Collector has announced road diversions today, September 3, in view of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Symbiosis University in the city, Jagran reported.

According to the report, traffic diversions will be enforced between 12 noon and 4 pm on September 3 as President Murmu makes her way to the University in the Lavale area.

According to a notice from the District Collector's office, all light, heavy, and extra-heavy vehicles will be redirected between 12 noon and 4 pm today.

It added that only police, revenue department, fire brigade, ambulances, and other essential service vehicles will be exempt from the reroute.

Also Read | ICG ALH helicopter with 4 crew makes emergency landing at sea, 3 missing

The Traffic Diversion

  • To ensure a smooth flow of vehicles, all traffic from Nandegaon- Sunnyworld and Sus routes will be rerouted.
  • Traffic will be diverted from Nandegaon-Male towards Pune via Hinjewadi and from Nandegaon-Pirangut to Chandni Chowk.

The notice asked residents to use the alternative routes to minimise vehicle congestion and ensure smooth traffic.

Also Read | Railway Board announces 2024 recruitment drive of 11,558 NTPC vacancies. Details

President Murmu in Maharashtra

President Murmu on September 2 embarked on a three-day visit to Maharashtra, newswire PTI reported.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan received Murmu after she landed in Kolhapur. She began her trip by offering prayers at the Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur. “President Murmu visited the Mahalaxmi temple and sought blessings of the goddess,” district officials said.

The President is scheduled to attend various programs during her trip, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

Also Read | Why IAF’s MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed in Barmer — all you need to know

President Murmu's Schedule

  • Today, on September 3, the President is scheduled to address the 21st convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Pune.
  • Later, she will also grace the centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) in Mumbai.
  • The President will inaugurate the Buddha Vihar at Udgir, Latur, on September 4.
  • In Latur, she will also address a gathering of beneficiaries of ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna’ of the Maharashtra government at Udgir, the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPune traffic news: Diversions announced for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Symbiosis University today

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    298.50
    11:56 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.6 (0.54%)

    Vedanta

    462.90
    11:56 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.4 (-0.09%)

    Wipro

    538.15
    11:56 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    6 (1.13%)

    Tata Steel

    152.20
    11:56 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.65 (-0.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,550.30
    11:50 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    350.15 (8.34%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,662.85
    11:49 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    204.75 (8.33%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,964.80
    11:50 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    134.1 (7.33%)

    Quess Corp

    817.70
    11:49 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    46.3 (6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue