Diljit Dosanjh has shared intriguing behind-the-scenes (BTS) images from his much-awaited movie, Punjab 95. He shared a glimpse into his character and the movie's compelling narrative. He also mentioned that a teaser of the movie would be released on January 17.

Punjab 95 is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a Sikh rights activist who reportedly exposed 25,000 unlawful killings, disappearances and secret cremations by the Punjab Police. It showcases his fight for justice before his kidnapping, torture and murder by the same police force. Six police officials were convicted of the crime.

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram on January 15. The actor-singer revealed a series of photographs showcasing his portrayal of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

The pictures portray Diljit in various timelines of the story. One image shows him seated in a dimly lit prison cell with his eyes closed. Another captures him outside the prison. In one photo, he looks thoughtful while reading newspapers. In another photo, Diljit as Khalra reads a document.

Diljit earlier shared BTS photos that showed him with a bloody face, apparently from police torture.

Punjab 95 release date Punjab 95 faced significant hurdles, with the Central Board of Film Certification reportedly suggesting 120 cuts due to its sensitive subject matter. The movie has been awaiting its release for a few years now.

In 2022, the Khalra family watched the movie and were satisfied with its portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra’s fight for human rights during Punjab’s turbulent 1990s. In a separate post, Diljit hinted that the movie would be released in February.

The Indira Gandhi connection January 17, when the Punjab 95 teaser will be released, will also see the release of Kangana Ranaut’s much-delayed movie, Emergency. Both Punjab 95 and Emergency have an Indira Gandhi connection. Kangana’s movie is about then-Prime Minister Gandhi declaring a state of emergency in India for 21 months from 1975 to 1977.

Punjab 95 is set during the militancy period in Punjab after Operation Blue Star, Indira Gandhi's assassination and the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots.