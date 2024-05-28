Punjab Lok Sabha Election 2024: Vote on June 1, show your inked finger and get 25% discount on meals in Ludhiana
Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Ludhiana district, voters can get 25% off on meals by displaying their inked fingers on polling day. Thirteen Punjab constituencies will vote on June 1 in the seventh phase of the general elections.
Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters in Punjab's Ludhiana district can avail themselves of food discounts at multiple hotels and restaurants. Many eateries have decided to offer a 25% discount on lunch and dinner bills if they show ink-marked fingers on June 1, the polling day for the seventh phase of the general elections.