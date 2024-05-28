Hello User
Punjab Lok Sabha Election 2024: Vote on June 1, show your inked finger and get 25% discount on meals in Ludhiana

Punjab Lok Sabha Election 2024: Vote on June 1, show your inked finger and get 25% discount on meals in Ludhiana

Written By Fareha Naaz

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Ludhiana district, voters can get 25% off on meals by displaying their inked fingers on polling day. Thirteen Punjab constituencies will vote on June 1 in the seventh phase of the general elections.

Punjab Lok Sabha polls 2024: ADC Amit Sareen said that hotels, restaurants and malls' exclusive discounts on food on polling day would help the administration in raising voter awareness through posters, hoardings and banners.

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters in Punjab's Ludhiana district can avail themselves of food discounts at multiple hotels and restaurants. Many eateries have decided to offer a 25% discount on lunch and dinner bills if they show ink-marked fingers on June 1, the polling day for the seventh phase of the general elections.

In Ludhiana, the additional district election officer-cum-additional deputy commissioner Amit Sareen presided over a meeting with hotel and restaurant owners to encourage voter turnout in the city. Assistant Commissioner (UT) Kritika Goyal also attended the meeting.

ADC Amit Sareen said, “The initiative would encourage voters to come out on June 1. The district administration is targeting a voter turnout of 70% in the Lok Sabha elections," reported HT.

Amit Sareen said these hotels, restaurants and malls would also help the administration raise voter awareness through posters, hoardings and banners.

The following is the list of some of the prominent participating restaurants, eateries, and hotels offering polling day discounts to voters in Ludhiana on June 1.

Underdoggs, Buvit, Blaasé, MBD Mall, Hotel Five Rivers, Iron Chef, Pirates of Grill, Enchanted Woods Club Limited, Majestic Hotels Park Plaza, Gola Sizzlers Ludhiana, Studio Xo Bar, Cafe Olio, Silver Arc Mall, Paragon Waterfront, The Beer Café, Hyatt Regency, Pyramid Café, Hotel Z Grand, Malhotra Regency, Radisson Blu Hotel, Las Vegas, Palm Court, Cafe Delhi Heights, A Hotel, Younger Bar and GSB Hospitality Private Limited and others.

Ludhiana district has 26,94,622 voters, consisting of 14,35,624 males, 12,58,847 females, and 151 other genders. These eligible voters will cast their votes on June 1. In the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, the following thirteen constituencies of Punjab will go to the polls.

They are Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala.

