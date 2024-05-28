Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Ludhiana district, voters can get 25% off on meals by displaying their inked fingers on polling day. Thirteen Punjab constituencies will vote on June 1 in the seventh phase of the general elections.

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters in Punjab's Ludhiana district can avail themselves of food discounts at multiple hotels and restaurants. Many eateries have decided to offer a 25% discount on lunch and dinner bills if they show ink-marked fingers on June 1, the polling day for the seventh phase of the general elections.

In Ludhiana, the additional district election officer-cum-additional deputy commissioner Amit Sareen presided over a meeting with hotel and restaurant owners to encourage voter turnout in the city. Assistant Commissioner (UT) Kritika Goyal also attended the meeting.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 7: Last day of voting on June 1; full list of constituencies and key candidates here ADC Amit Sareen said, "The initiative would encourage voters to come out on June 1. The district administration is targeting a voter turnout of 70% in the Lok Sabha elections," reported HT.

Amit Sareen said these hotels, restaurants and malls would also help the administration raise voter awareness through posters, hoardings and banners.

Also read: General Elections 2024: How different poll outcome scenarios may impact equity, forex and bond markets The following is the list of some of the prominent participating restaurants, eateries, and hotels offering polling day discounts to voters in Ludhiana on June 1.

Underdoggs, Buvit, Blaasé, MBD Mall, Hotel Five Rivers, Iron Chef, Pirates of Grill, Enchanted Woods Club Limited, Majestic Hotels Park Plaza, Gola Sizzlers Ludhiana, Studio Xo Bar, Cafe Olio, Silver Arc Mall, Paragon Waterfront, The Beer Café, Hyatt Regency, Pyramid Café, Hotel Z Grand, Malhotra Regency, Radisson Blu Hotel, Las Vegas, Palm Court, Cafe Delhi Heights, A Hotel, Younger Bar and GSB Hospitality Private Limited and others.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6 Highlights: Over 60% voter turnout recorded on 58 seats Ludhiana district has 26,94,622 voters, consisting of 14,35,624 males, 12,58,847 females, and 151 other genders. These eligible voters will cast their votes on June 1. In the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, the following thirteen constituencies of Punjab will go to the polls.

They are Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala.

