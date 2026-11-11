Punjab man wins ₹1.5 crore lottery a day after daughter Barkat's birth: ‘We wanted a boy’

A baby girl born into a financially struggling family in Punjab turned out to be a source of unexpected fortune for her parents. Just a day after 24-year-old carpenter Yudhvir Singh welcomed his daughter, he won ₹1.5 crore in a state lottery. The win came after some relatives had told him, ‘We wanted a boy’. Singh now credits his daughter for changing the family's fortunes and has named her Barkat, meaning prosperity.

Baby girl born a day before lottery win According to a report by The Tribune, Singh, a resident of Bareta town in Punjab's Mansa district, bagged the first prize in the Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly Lottery. His daughter was born on November 6, while the lottery results were declared on November 7.

The proud father chose the name Barkat, which means prosperity, for his daughter following the unexpected windfall.

Singh had bought the winning ticket on November 4 from a lottery stall in Budhlada. He was accompanying his pregnant wife, Harman, to a hospital in Mansa for a medical check-up when he made the purchase.

Lottery ticket purchase was not planned The carpenter had not intended to buy a lottery ticket that day. He had stopped at the stall while getting his mobile phone number ported and decided to try his luck.

However, the decision did not go down well with his wife initially, particularly given the family's financial difficulties. The couple was already repaying a loan taken to build their two-room house and had additional medical expenses to manage ahead of their first child's arrival.

Singh recalled that Harman had questioned why he was spending money on a lottery ticket when they needed funds for hospital bills. He also said that the private hospital had declined to offer even a ₹5,000 reduction in their bill.

For the family, which was struggling to meet its expenses, the lottery ticket had been an unplanned purchase. Little did Singh know that it would eventually bring him a prize worth ₹1.5 crore.

Father credits daughter for changing family's fortunes The lottery announcement, coming just a day after his daughter's birth, made the win particularly special for Singh. The celebrations also changed the way some relatives viewed the arrival of the baby girl.

Singh believes his daughter's birth and the lottery win are closely connected, and considers her arrival a blessing for the family.

“I have named her Barkat (prosperity). She has brought good fortune to our home. How can we name her anything else?” he said.

How does Singh plan to use the lottery money? Despite the sudden change in the family's financial situation, Singh said he has already decided where the prize money should go. His daughter's education and future remain his biggest priorities.