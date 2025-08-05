Punjab youth who qualified for 2 govt jobs laments wasting time for RBI, IES, professorship exams: ‘Not worth it'

A Punjab man who claims to have qualified for two government jobs regrets his decision to continue studies in India post-high school instead of going abroad. Seeking advice for starting a handicraft business, he reflected on his decision to stay in India and prepare for government jobs.

“Parents told me to go abroad after my 12th in 2012. Process got delayed due to passport. I took personal decision to stay here and get a good job,” the 31-year-old said.

After obtaining a Master of Economics degree from Punjab University, he began preparing for a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) job and the Indian Economic Service. Meanwhile, he cleared the UGC NET on his first attempt. He wanted to go abroad for further studies, but his father guided him to pursue a Bachelor of Education.

Punjab man regrets life decisions, decides to make a new start.

Also Read | APPSC to revise recruitment exam norms for govt jobs: Check details

He further noted, “Joined School lecturer as a government servant with rank 8. 3 months into job got an opportunity as an 1158 Assistant Professor which is coming after 25 years in punjab.(sic)” He cleared the exams with impressive marks and obtained rank 7. With this achievement in mind and a clear prospect of joining as an assistant professor, he didn't pursue other options despite qualifying for the main examinations of RBI, SEBI and Assistant Secretary of CBSE.

‘Wasted my precious time’ He was heartbroken after the Supreme Court quashed the recruitment of 1,158 Punjab assistant professors and librarians for not following UGC regulations.

Also Read | Professor who used science to claim innocence gets life term in husband's murder

He added, “Turned out I wasted my precious time in preparing for and getting into government services. It is not worth it.”

Social media reaction Social media strongly reacted to the post and offered numerous advice for a fulfilling future. A user stated, “Dude just give GMAT and apply for t 30 mba school in us or apply in isb u will easily get 200k usd plus salary in America if u passout from t30-40 us b schools (sic).”

Another user remarked, “Great idea! Talk to people you know overseas and understand their unsolved problems or desires, you have an export product at your hand.”

A third comment read, “Bhai vi ni kuch rakheya. You would've been driving truck or working labor job here while your degree would've been collecting dust.”