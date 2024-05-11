Surjit Patar, a renowned Punjabi poet and Padma Shri recipient, passed away at 79. His death has saddened the literary world, with tributes from political figures like Bhagwant Mann and Amarinder Singh.

Surjit Patar, 79, a renowned Punjabi poet who received the Padma Shri, passed away at his home near Barewal Colony on Saturday morning.

As reported by PTI, Patar's family members stated that he passed away peacefully in his sleep. His demise has elicited sorrow from various political figures, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who described it as a "significant loss for the Punjabi literary world".

Patar's poetic works include 'Hawa Vich Likhe Harf', 'Hanere Vich Sulagdi Varanmala', 'Patjhar Di Pazeb', 'Lafzaan Di Dargah' and 'Surzameen'.

Surjit Patar was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2012 for his contributions to literature and education. He served as the president of the Punjab Arts Council and had previously held the position of president at the Punjabi Sahit Akademi. Throughout his illustrious career, Patar received prestigious awards such as the Sahitya Akademi Award, Panchnad Puruskar, Saraswati Samman, and the Kusumagraj Literary Award.

Originally from Patar village in Jalandhar district, he completed his graduation at Randhir College in Kapurthala. He pursued his PhD in "Transformation of Folklore in Guru Nanak Vani" at Guru Nanak Dev University.

He retired as a professor of Punjabi from the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana.

Patar has also translated the three tragedies of Federico Garcia Lorca, Girish Karnad's play Nagmandala, and poems of Bertolt Brecht and Pablo Neruda into Punjabi.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring called it an irreparable loss for Punjabi literature. He said, “Our beloved Padma Shri S. who served the Punjabi mother tongue and made it shine on the world map. The passing away of Surjit Patar ji is deeply saddened, but it is also an irreparable loss for Punjabi literature. My deepest condolences to the family at this time of sorrow. May God bless the noble soul at your feet."

Amarinder Singh on X said, “End of an era, as famous Punjabi writer and poet Padma Shri Surjit Patar Sahib has passed away today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and millions of fans worldwide. Punjab has lost an icon today."

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the death of Patar has left a void in the world of literature.

“After Shiv Batalvi, Patar Sahib was the most popular and beloved poet of Punjabis. I express my heartfelt condolences to his family and his well-wishers," Badal said.

(With inputs from PTI)

