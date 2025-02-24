Films and music mirror society; Punjabi songs are no exception. After culture and luxury, a few Punjabi songs now also reflect deep-rooted social issues, including illegal immigration. Illegal immigration is often taken by many Indians, including Punjabis in search of a better life abroad. As many Punjabi songs have touched on this subject, it is the song Trump by Cheema Y and Gur Sidhu which has gained mixed reactions for promoting the dunki route.

Trump by Cheema Y and Gur Sidhu Trump became an instant hit on social media. It was widely used in reels of those successfully crossing the Mexican border into the US, almost as a proud anthem by illegal immigrants. It released in August 2024 and reached over 54 million views on YouTube.

The song is now gaining its momentum back but for those being deported back to India. Many even made hilarious claims that US President Donald Trump has reached the decision to deport illegal immigrants to India after hearing Trump.

The lyrics of the song : "Jattan de puttan nu rok sake na Trump" (Trump can't stop the sons of Jats)". It further adds, "Main keha asi nahi embassyan ch visa mangeya, jithon lang aaye aa sukha nahiyo janda langheya (We [Jats] don't seek visas from embassies, crossed over from where it is impossible to cross)". These lyrics are being blamed for the deportation.

However, now the same song, Trump, is being used for deportation videos. The question remains: How did Trump even understand a Punjabi song? People believe he must have used translators.

Internet reacts to Cheema Y and Gur Sidhu song The comment section of the song's YouTube page is filled with hilarious comments from social media users. Among them, one wrote, “Mera pra tere karke deport ho gya prva kyo ganna banaya tu? (My brother got deported because of you—why did you even make the song)”.

“Bai Ji Trump ne gaana sun leya syaapa pe gya (Trump has heard this song and deported illegal migrants) ,” added another one. “Bhai Trump ne seriously le liya tera gana (Trump took your song too seriously,” someone also said.