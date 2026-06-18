'Puppeteer’ behind Alex Cooper's Unwell? Former employees level allegations against podcaster's husband Matt Kaplan

Matt Kaplan, the film producer and husband of podcast star Alex Cooper, is facing allegations from multiple former employees and contractors who claim his conduct contributed to a toxic work environment at Unwell, the media company founded by Cooper.

Toxic workplace allegations levelled against Alex Cooper's husband Matt Kaplan The allegations were detailed in a recent Vanity Fair report, which cited accounts from several women who worked for or alongside the company. While many sources declined to speak publicly due to concerns about potential professional repercussions, their accounts collectively describe a workplace where employees allegedly felt intimidated, belittled and fearful of making mistakes.

According to Vanity Fair, several women alleged that Kaplan referred to employees as “stupid” or “retarded” and threatened to damage careers. Others claimed he frequently crossed professional boundaries through comments about physical appearance and discussions regarding employees' personal and sexual lives.

Many former staff members reportedly described uncertainty about workplace norms, particularly among younger employees entering the workforce for the first time. One source cited by Vanity Fair suggested Kaplan viewed young female employees as “little sisters” and argued that some feelings of discomfort may have been misplaced. However, numerous former workers painted a markedly different picture.

Some employees reportedly viewed Kaplan as the primary decision-maker behind the scenes at Unwell. One former worker recalled being instructed: “You need to help me get Alex out of the house and into these meetings.” The same person alleged Kaplan complained, “I don’t give a f--k if she is sitting on our couch eating hot Cheetos all the time while I’m over here running her company.”

Several sources told Vanity Fair that fear surrounding both Cooper and Kaplan influenced workplace dynamics. One former contract worker described the issue as particularly damaging for junior employees, claiming that “The young ones—poor girls were having panic attacks, anxiety. This isn’t sustainable.”

Among the strongest allegations came from a freelancer who worked with Unwell on a project and told the magazine, “Matt creates the most toxic work environment that I’ve ever seen.” The individual alleged witnessing Kaplan repeatedly berate young female employees over minor errors, including event logistics and production-related tasks.

Another former employee alleged that Kaplan routinely used aggressive language and personal insults. “Matt will scream the worst things and say the nastiest things to you, and Alex will be there next to him, not defending anyone,” the former worker claimed.

Additional allegations involved confrontations during production shoots. A contractor told Vanity Fair that Kaplan’s behaviour reduced crew members to tears and included threats over compensation. “I’ve seen producers cry,” she said. “He made [the] technical crew break down in tears. He threatened to withhold payment.”

The same contractor alleged Kaplan would invoke his status during disputes, recalling him saying: “Do you know who I am? Do you know who my wife is?”

According to the report, Kaplan was also accused of verbally confronting staff members with statements such as, “Are you f--king with me? Are you intentionally trying to f--k with me?” and telling workers, “You’re wasting my money. I can replace you at any point.”

Several women further alleged that Kaplan blurred professional boundaries through conversations about dating and sex. Former employees told Vanity Fair that he would ask staff questions including, “Who did you have sex with this weekend?” and “What did you do this weekend? Who did you f--k?” Others alleged he commented on employees’ appearance, discussed whom he considered attractive and, at times, made them uncomfortable through prolonged physical contact or lingering stares.

Not all accounts were identical. One employee quoted in the report said Kaplan “was definitely a flirty guy, but [I] can’t say that I felt uncomfortable.” However, multiple former workers described behaviour they considered inappropriate or unprofessional.

The allegations have drawn attention because they appear to conflict with the public image of Unwell, which has often been presented as a modern, female-focused media company. According to several former staff members who spoke to Vanity Fair, the workplace culture they experienced differed significantly from that image.