Comedian Purav Jha is rising to fame with his recent content online. His latest parody video is a hilarious spin on Samay Raina's controversial show India's Got Latent, but with a twist. For starters, his video is playfully titled, India's Got Latrine.

The video is a remake but filled with satire, jokes and digs. In the video, Purav imitates Samay and calls his show ‘unnecessary.' He adds “YouTube should remove this show, just like how I was kicked out of Kashmir,” drawing referring to India's Got Latent's removal from the platform following Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks.

In the video, Purav also imitates Urvashi Rautela, Udit Narayan, Ikka, Elvish Yadav and Yo! Yo! Honey Singh.

Soon after Purav posted the video, many hailed him for copying Samay accurately. One of them wrote in the comment section, “Purav Jha is exactly looking like Samay.” “Ngl Samay's character reallly really suits Purav,” added another one. Someone is also, “Pakka FIR hoga (an FIR will be launched for sure).”

Watch video here:

Who is Purav Jha? Purav Jha, 24, hails from Bihar and spent most of his years in Delhi. He began by making content over TikTok and Instagram and later gained recognition through Harsh Beniwal.

He became popular with his ‘PUBG with Pariwar’ videos. He entertained many with Kundan in the videos.

Purav is quite famous on social media and is known for his mimicry skills. Many even call him the ‘Human AI of India’ for his talent.

India's Got Latent Back to India's Got Latent case, Ranveer Allahbadia recently said in a statement before the Maharashtra Cyber that he committed a "mistake" by making controversial comments, officials said.

On Monday, Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, appeared separately before the Maharashtra Cyber to record their statements on the matter as per reports.

The incident happened after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's guest appearance on the Samay Raina show.