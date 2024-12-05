Pushpa 2: The Rule: The highly anticipated sequel to Allu Arjun's 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise has been leaked online within hours of its theatrical release today, December 5.

According to media reports, Pushpa 2 is now available on several piracy websites, with HD versions available to download for ‘free’.

Reports also claimed that the blockbuster is accessible on platforms of several piracy websites and is available in multiple resolutions, ranging from lower grade 240p to HD prints of 1080p.

The leak has sparked concerns regarding its potential effects on the film's box office results. While fans have been flocking to theaters to experience the action-packed film, the availability of pirated copies poses a significant challenge to its commercial success.

Even though it is not new for films to leak online within hours of release, the piracy concerns for Pushpa 2 comes amid controversy over its highest-ever price hike.

'Pushpa 2' reportedly has the highest ticket prices for a South-Indian film, a move that received political backing, but faced opposition from local cinema enthusiasts.

The Telugu star thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for their support to his move to hike ticket prices as he called it a “progressive decision that demonstrates a steadfast commitment” towards the Telugu film industry.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry,” wrote Allu Arjun in his X post on Monday.

Advance booking collection Allu Arjun's action drama has earned an estimated ₹100 crore in advance booking, according to koimoi.com.