Pushpa 2 advance booking: Pushpa 2 has achieved impressive advance bookings, with 6,92,507 tickets already sold across languages.

The much-awaited Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 has set the stage for a spectacular release, judging by its impressive first-day advance booking collections. With Allu Arjun reprising his iconic role, the film has generated massive buzz and anticipation across India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The advance booking data reveals a gross collection of ₹22.56 crore across all languages and formats, with an additional ₹9.35 crore from block seats, bringing the total to ₹31.91 crore.

This shows the widespread enthusiasm for the sequel, which promises to surpass its predecessor in scale and performance. The movie has already sold 6,92,507 tickets ahead of its release day, December 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regarding language-wise performance, the Telugu version leads the pack, collecting a staggering ₹10.87 crore in 2D alone, with 2.83 lakh tickets sold. The Hindi 2D version followed closely, with ₹7.68 crore, selling over 2.68 lakh tickets.

The 3D and IMAX formats also contributed significantly, showing fans' eagerness to experience the film in high-quality formats.

Regionally, Telangana recorded the highest occupancy at 54%, grossing ₹9.8 crore with over 1,400 shows lined up. West Bengal followed with ₹1.21 crore, showcasing a 21% occupancy rate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

States like Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also performed well, indicating the film's pan-India appeal. Kerala, despite an 8% occupancy, grossed ₹1.4 crore, reflecting strong demand even in regions with fewer shows.

The Telugu 2D version’s 2,867 shows highlight the massive demand in the film’s home market while the Hindi 2D version dominated with the highest number of shows (9,303), underlining its reach across the northern belt.

Pushpa 2 set to break records Apart from metropolitan cities, smaller states and regions like Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Andaman and Nicobar Islands also contributed to the bookings, proving the movie’s universal resonance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With such phenomenal numbers even before its release, Pushpa 2 is poised to break several box office records.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk