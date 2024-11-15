Allu Arjun beats Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay, becomes India’s highest-paid actor; check Pushpa star’s fee

  •  Allu Arjun has become the highest-paid actor in India, charging 300 crore for Pushpa 2, surpassing the fees of top actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Thalapathy. Following the success of the first film, the highly anticipated sequel is set for release on December 5.

Livemint
Published15 Nov 2024, 07:41 PM IST
Allu Arjun has become the highest-paid actor in India.
Allu Arjun has become the highest-paid actor in India.(X)

Pushpa star Allu Arjun has reportedly become the highest-paid actor in the country, beating top actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay and Prabhas. Arjun is being paid more than the total box office collections of many super-hit films, according to a media report.

Allu Arjun has charged a whopping 300 crore as his fees for Pushpa 2, according to a report by Track Tollywood. His fees surpass the collections of many films and the fees of top actors, making him the highest-paid actor in the country.

Allu Arjun gained massive popularity after Pushpa was released in 2021. The film performed exceptionally well despite a dull time for the industry due to the pandemic.

 

Following the popularity of the first part, the sequel of the film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set to be released this year. This film is much anticipated, thanks to the success of its first part. 

Before Allu Arjun, Vijay Thalapathy was reportedly the highest-paid actor in the country. According to various media reports, Thalapathy charged 200 crore for his film G.O.A.T, in which he played double roles.

With Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has broken the record of Thalapathy Vijay.

The film Pushpa 2: The Rule will star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in leading roles. The film will hit theatres on December 5.

 

In a related development, several misleading videos against Allu Arjun and his wife emerged on social media. Fans quickly responded to such videos and demanded the videos to be taken down.

“We have been following RED TV closely for the past few months and monitoring the way they are running a negative campaign against @alluarjun garu. Recently, they crossed all boundaries by involving his wife Sneha Reddy garu, and his children, and even posting thumbnails suggesting harm to Allu Arjun garu," All India Allu Arjun Fans & Welfare Association posted on X while sharing a video.

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 07:41 PM IST
