Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s film gets new release date; check here

  • Allu Arjun announced that Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on December 5, 2024. The film is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun announced the new release date for Pushpa 2 on Instagram.
Allu Arjun announced the new release date for Pushpa 2 on Instagram.

Allu Arjun on Thursday announced the new release date for his upcoming thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to be released on December 5, 2024.

The actor shared the poster and the new release date for the much-anticipated film on Instagram.

The poster shows Allu Arjun holding a gun in one hand and smoking a pipe. He shared the poster with the caption, “#Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th.” The movie is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021.

 

The film was previously scheduled to be released in August. In June, the release of the film was postponed to December 6. However, the film's release has been preponed by a day to December 5.

The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. The film will star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, who will reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun won a National Film Award for the first part of the film.

Pushpa: The Rise was about the battle for power against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The film was directed by Sukumar.

Previously, the production team shared a note stating the postponement of the film's release.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated Indian films. Following the immense success of Pushpa: The Rise, our responsibility to deliver excellence has increased significantly. We have been tirelessly working to complete the movie and release it on time. However, due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work, we will not be releasing the film on August 15th, 2024,” news agency ANI reported citing the production house note.

“This decision is made in the best interests of the film, the audience, and all stakeholders. Our goal is to provide a memorable experience on the big screen without compromising quality,” it added.

 

“ The overwhelming response to our teasers and songs across all languages has been heartening, and we promise to deliver a film that you will truly love. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the audiences and our partners worldwide for their unwavering support. The media and film industries have also been incredibly supportive. Pushpa 2 The Rule will now be released worldwide on December 6, 2024. We are committed to giving you the best, and you will see only the best in cinemas,” it further said.

