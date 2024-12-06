Pushpa 2 The Rule created history after earning the title of biggest Indian opener by surpassing RRR's box office collection. Allu Arjun's action drama earned ₹165 crore on Thursday, December 5. However, it is not the only record Pushpa 2 broke on the first day.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 witnessed boisterous response across India, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Its Telugu version is the biggest contributor in Pushpa 2's record-breaking box office day 1 collection. Here are other records broken by Pushpa 2: The Rule, according to Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 The Rule of breaking box office records -The movie became the biggest opener at the world box office. The record was earlier held by RRR, featuring Allu Arjun's cousin Ram Charan. Pushpa 2 The Rule had earned ₹223 crore gross worldwide, according to Sacnilk, as of Thursday at 10 pm.

-The movie has even dethroned RRR in India and surpassed RRR. The film earned ₹165 crore on Thursday, December 3.

-According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 The Rule is the first film ever to register a box office opening worth ₹200 crore gross or more than that.

-Pushpa 2 The Rule is also the first ever movie to score ₹50 crores net or more in two language in a single day. The movie earned ₹95.1 crore in Telugu, ₹67 crore in Hindi, ₹7 crore in Tamil.

-Allu Arjun's action drama is the biggest overseas opener from India in 2024. Pushpa 2 The Rule surpassed Prabhas-fronted Kalki 2898 AD.

-The movie is also the biggest domestic, overseas, and worldwide opening for Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and Rashmika Mandanna.

-Pushpa 2 also holds the record of biggest opening for a South Indian movie at the Hindi box office.