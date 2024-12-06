Hello User
Pushpa 2: As India gets its next biggest BO opener, here are other records Allu Arjun's action drama shattered in a day

Pushpa 2: As India gets its next biggest BO opener, here are other records Allu Arjun's action drama shattered in a day

Livemint

Pushpa 2 The Rule became the biggest Indian opener, earning 165 crore on December 5. It surpassed RRR's records, grossing 223 crore worldwide, marking significant achievements for Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, and other contributors.

Pushpa 2 The Rule earned 165 crore on the first day and became the biggest Indian opener.

Pushpa 2 The Rule created history after earning the title of biggest Indian opener by surpassing RRR's box office collection. Allu Arjun's action drama earned 165 crore on Thursday, December 5. However, it is not the only record Pushpa 2 broke on the first day.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 witnessed boisterous response across India, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Its Telugu version is the biggest contributor in Pushpa 2's record-breaking box office day 1 collection. Here are other records broken by Pushpa 2: The Rule, according to Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 The Rule of breaking box office records

-The movie became the biggest opener at the world box office. The record was earlier held by RRR, featuring Allu Arjun's cousin Ram Charan. Pushpa 2 The Rule had earned 223 crore gross worldwide, according to Sacnilk, as of Thursday at 10 pm.

-The movie has even dethroned RRR in India and surpassed RRR. The film earned 165 crore on Thursday, December 3.

-According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 The Rule is the first film ever to register a box office opening worth 200 crore gross or more than that.

-Pushpa 2 The Rule is also the first ever movie to score 50 crores net or more in two language in a single day. The movie earned 95.1 crore in Telugu, 67 crore in Hindi, 7 crore in Tamil.

-Allu Arjun's action drama is the biggest overseas opener from India in 2024. Pushpa 2 The Rule surpassed Prabhas-fronted Kalki 2898 AD.

-The movie is also the biggest domestic, overseas, and worldwide opening for Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and Rashmika Mandanna.

-Pushpa 2 also holds the record of biggest opening for a South Indian movie at the Hindi box office.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 1

Pushpa 2 The Rule earned an estimated 165 crore on the first day of its release, as per Sacnilk. The movie earned 95.1 crore in Telugu, 67 crore in Hindi, 7 crore in Tamil, 1 crore in Kannada and 5 crore in Malayalam. The movie's total earning, including premiere shows, stands at 175 crore.

