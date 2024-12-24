Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Pushpa 2 BO Collection Day 19: Allu Arjun's mega-hit crosses 1500 cr, becomes 3rd Indian film to set worldwide record

Pushpa 2 BO Collection Day 19: Allu Arjun's mega-hit crosses ₹1500 cr, becomes 3rd Indian film to set worldwide record

Livemint , Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Allu Arjun's movie continues its strong run in theatres and has earned an estimated 1500 crore worldwide till Sunday.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: The movie's total collection worldwide has crossed the 1500 crore mark.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Allu Arjun's movie sailed pass the third weekend after setting another record. The action drama has crossed the magical 1500 crore mark in terms of worldwide collection, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 worldwide stood at 1506.7 crore on Sunday. With this collection, it has become the only the third Indian movie of all time to achieve the feat.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 worldwide

The worldwide collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule on day 19 is a testimony to Allu Arjun's Telugu movie's unstoppable success, especially among Hindi speakers. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated 1506.7 crore worldwide (Gross) until Monday, December 24. The movie's overseas collection stood at 240 crore. After Monday's feat, the movie stands behind Baahubali 2 (1788 crores) and Dangal ( 2070 crore) in terms of BO worldwide collection (gross).

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19

The movie earned well in the country, with a box office collection of 1074.85 core (India net). Pushpa 2: The Rise's sequel earned an estimated 12.25 crore India net on day 19. Out of all its versions, Hindi continues to dominate in terms of net collection. Pushpa 2's Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions earned an estimated 2.2 crore, 9.75 crore, 0.25 crore, 0.04 crore, and 0.01 crore, respectively.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu movie released on December 5 worldwide with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as lead actors.

The movie marks a spectacular return of the actor-director duo of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. Sukumar, the man behind "Pushpa" franchise, gave Arjun his first hit with "Arya". The film catapulted the actor to stardom. He followed it with commercially successful titles such as "Bunny" (2005), "Desamuduru" (2007), "Arya 2" (2009), "Vedam" (2010), "Iddarammayilatho" (2013) and "Yevadu" (2014).

