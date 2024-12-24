Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Allu Arjun's movie continues its strong run in theatres and has earned an estimated ₹ 1500 crore worldwide till Sunday.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 worldwide The worldwide collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule on day 19 is a testimony to Allu Arjun's Telugu movie's unstoppable success, especially among Hindi speakers. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹1506.7 crore worldwide (Gross) until Monday, December 24. The movie's overseas collection stood at ₹240 crore. After Monday's feat, the movie stands behind Baahubali 2 (1788 crores) and Dangal ( ₹2070 crore) in terms of BO worldwide collection (gross).

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 The movie earned well in the country, with a box office collection of ₹1074.85 core (India net). Pushpa 2: The Rise's sequel earned an estimated ₹12.25 crore India net on day 19. Out of all its versions, Hindi continues to dominate in terms of net collection. Pushpa 2's Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions earned an estimated ₹2.2 crore, ₹9.75 crore, ₹0.25 crore, ₹0.04 crore, and ₹0.01 crore, respectively.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu movie released on December 5 worldwide with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as lead actors.