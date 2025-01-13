Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: In its theatrical run of 39 days, or six Sundays, Ally Arjun's movie has minted a whopping ₹1220.55 crore at the Indian box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Even in its sixth week, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer continues to dominate the Indian box office despite several new releases like Ram Charan's Game Changer, Mufasa, Max, Marco, and Baby John.

Game Changer caused Pushpa 2 to lose its footing by 42.50 per cent for one day, the day of its release on January 10, but it picked up again on Saturday.

By its 7th Friday, the movie will likely regain momentum with the release of its “reloaded” version, offering fans an extra 20 minutes of footage. After this latest version, Pushpa 2 The Rule will become the longest Indian film, with a runtime of 3 hours and 40 minutes.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 39 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 earned ₹2.4 crore on Sunday, Day 39.

Of this, ₹0.25 crore came from Telugu, ₹2.15 crore from Hindi.

Sacnilk did not provide data for the film's Day 39 earnings in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The Telugu movie continues to draw significant interest from Hindi-speaking audiences. Pushpa 2 The Rule's Hindi version has been more profitable than its Telugu version.

Made on a budget of ₹400–500 crore, the action-drama's total collection in India was approximately ₹1220.55 crore net by Day 39.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 39 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 The Rule's worldwide box office collection stood at ₹1722.1 crore on Sunday, January 13, and its overseas collection is ₹270 crore.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule Pushpa 2 The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa The Rise, was released on 17 December 2024.

The first part of the movie was a massive hit. However, its sequel broke all records and has become one of the massive hits at the box office.