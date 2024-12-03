Hello User
Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun's movie unlikely to beat Devara, Kalki 2898 AD in US market on release date

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Pushpa 2, featuring Allu Arjun, will release in US theaters on December 4. Early estimates suggest it may earn less than recent blockbusters like Devara and Kalki 2898 AD during its premiere. However, it has sold over one million tickets in India, breaking previous records.

The much-awaited Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, is all set to release in theatres across the United States on December 4. Fans are excited as they anticipate how the movie will perform at the North American box office, especially during its premiere screenings.

Advance projections suggest that Pushpa 2 might fall short of matching the record-breaking premiere collections of recent blockbusters. For context, Jr. NTR’s Devara grossed $3.7 million (over 31 crore) on its opening day, including $2.8 million (nearly 24 crore) from premiere shows, according to Great Andhra.

Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD set an even higher benchmark, earning $5.5 million ( 46.6 crore) on Day 1, with $4 million (almost 34 crore) coming from premiere screenings, the publication added.

According to early estimates, Pushpa 2 is expected to earn less than Devara during its premiere shows. Great Andhra has reported while citing industry insiders that, unless there is a major surge in last-minute ticket sales, the film will unlikely surpass these figures. Despite hopes from fans and Allu Arjun himself, Pushpa 2 may not challenge the records set by Prabhas or Jr. NTR.

However, the film still represents a significant moment in Allu Arjun’s career. His previous best at the North American box office, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, achieved a lifetime gross of $3.6 million.

With Pushpa 2, the star is expected to exceed that total within the first day or two of release, establishing a new personal milestone.

Pushpa 2 sells one million tickets

Meanwhile, back in India, Pushpa 2 has become the fastest movie to sell one million tickets on BookMyShow.

“Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the fastest movie to surpass the 1 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, crossing Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and K.G.F.: Chapter 2. Fans rushed to get their tickets booked, on BookMyShow, across the country with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Pune leading the charge," said Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
