Pushpa 2 crossed the ₹ 900 crore mark on its fifth day and became the fastest Hindi film to reach ₹ 375 crore in six days. Directed by Sukumar, it features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and has broken multiple box office records since its release.

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2 became the fastest movie to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark at the box office worldwide in six days.

The sequel to the 2021 Pushpa movie opened to ₹294 crore worldwide and has been performing well at the box office since last week. The production house of the film, Mythiri Movie Makers, posted the latest collection on X.

"THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM rewrites history at the box office.

#Pushpa2TheRule becomes the FASTEST INDIAN FILM to cross 1000 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE in 6 days.

Sukumar redefines commercial cinema.

Book your tickets now!" Mythiri Movie Makers wrote on X.

The movie crossed the ₹900 crore milestone on its fifth release day. It became the fastest movie to cross ₹375 crore in the Hindi language in six days.

Pushpa 2 was released in December worldwide in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. The movie was directed by Sukumar. The first part of the movie highlights the power struggle against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Allu Arjun reprised his titular role as Pushpa, whereas Rashmika plays his love interest, Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil plays the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, like most films, Pushpa 2 reported a massive dip in its collection on Monday. The film posted a 54.56 per cent decline in earnings in net on the fifth day of release, according to Saclink.com.

The film earned a massive ₹141.05 crore on its first Sunday and collected ₹64.1 crore in all languages on Monday.