Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: It has been nearly a month since the Allu Arjun blockbuster hit the cinemas on December 5. Although the movie's earnings dipped compared to the previous days, the net India earnings totalled an inch closer to ₹1,500 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Day 27 since its release, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rise’ has earned ₹6.8 crore India net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the Sukumar directorial's total earnings to ₹1169.48 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection higher for Hindi version ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was originally released in the Telugu version. However, in the last few weeks, the Hindi version of the film's collection has been going higher. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the 4th Sunday, which is Day 25 of the movie, the Allu Arjun blockbuster earned a total of ₹5.5 crore for the Hindi version. This figure is around five times higher as compared with the earnings of the Telugu film, which minted ₹1.12 crore.

Pushpa 2 lies behind Dangal and Bahubali Currently, the only two Indian films which are holding Allu Arjun's movie from becoming the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide are Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,790 crore gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2,070 crore gross).

With a gross collection of ₹1,379.5 crore, the Sukumar directorial is currently the second biggest grosser in India, as Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,416 crore) continues to hold the top spot at the box office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2 stampede Following the stampede that happened at the Sandhya Theatre in Andhra Pradesh, after the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rise', Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has commented on the tragic incident. In an informal conversation with reporters, Kalyan defended Telangana CM and Congress leader Revanth Reddy.