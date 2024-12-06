Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, earned ₹ 165 crore on its opening day, surpassing RRR. The film received a massive response in theaters, particularly in Telugu regions, and may potentially gross ₹ 300 crore worldwide due to strong pre-sales.

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 1: The sequel of Allu Arjun's Pushpa is no less than a wildfire after the movie dethroned S. S. Rajamouli's Oscar-winning RRR on the first day of its release.

The much-awaited action drama earned ₹165 crore on Thursday, December 5, according to Sacnilk. Apart from its earning numbers, the sight of fans dancing, singing, and cheering in movie theatres across India defined overwhelming response to Allu Arjun's movie, especially in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh theatres.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 1 Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule earned an estimated ₹165 crore on day 1 (India Net), as per Sacnilk. Its Telugu version holds the biggest chunk of Pushpa 2 BO collection day 1.

The movie earned ₹95.1 crore in Telugu, ₹67 crore in Hindi, ₹7 crore in Tamil, ₹1 crore in Kannada and ₹5 crore in Malayalam. The movie's total earning, including premiere shows, stands at ₹175 crore.

The movie witnessed an overall 82.66% Telugu occupancy on Thursday, maximum during night shows ( of 90.19%). Its Hindi occupancy stood at 59.83%, with cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Jaipur receiving maximum footfall.

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide collection The estimated worldwide collection of Pushpa 2 is yet to be released. Given its strong pre-sales booking in the US and other North American countries, the movie will likely earn well overseas.

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2's worldwide opening might be as high as ₹300 crores, and the movie may earn another title of biggest Indian opener worldwide.

RRR day 1 collection The movie featured Allu Arjun's cousin Ram Charan, Jr NTR, who created a record after earning ₹133 crore on day 1. The movies's total day 1 collection included ₹103.13 crore earned from Telugu, ₹20.07 core earned from Hindi, ₹6.5 crore earned from Tamil, ₹3.1 crore earned from Malayalam, and ₹0.2 crore earned from Kannada.

About Pushpa 2 Pushpa 2 The Rule is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The Telugu movie stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. His chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna in the movie also received massive praises. The movie also features seasoned actors like Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj. The first installment of the movie, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and was a massive block buster.